Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 505.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $99,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $102.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

