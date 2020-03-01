Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,858,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Imperial Oil worth $102,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

IMO opened at $21.93 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.