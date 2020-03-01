Fmr LLC Purchases 5,455,224 Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455,224 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $108,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Bilibili by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,117,000 after purchasing an additional 390,546 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 209,557 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bilibili by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 951,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 386,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bilibili Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.