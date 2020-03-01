Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 461,268 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.99% of Popular worth $113,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 571,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after buying an additional 150,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after buying an additional 122,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $47.98 on Friday. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.