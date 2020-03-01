Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,585 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Talend worth $106,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $16,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Talend by 30.0% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Talend by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

TLND opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.09. Talend SA has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

