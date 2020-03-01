Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498,898 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.59% of Taubman Centers worth $106,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50.
TCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
