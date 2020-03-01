Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 215.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559,620 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $111,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $55,215,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $25.38 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

