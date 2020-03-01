Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,833 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $109,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 197.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

NYSE:CPA opened at $83.14 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.