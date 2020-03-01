Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,003 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.36% of Golar LNG worth $120,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $90,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.82 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.32.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.