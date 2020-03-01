Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Drops By 17.5%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Aware worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Aware has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 68.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

AWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

