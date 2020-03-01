iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $108.51

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.51 and last traded at $109.66, with a volume of 20420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,833,000 after purchasing an additional 221,432 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

