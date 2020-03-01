Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.44

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.44 and last traded at $75.63, with a volume of 3709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,884,000 after purchasing an additional 489,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.