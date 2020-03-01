SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.29

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 8300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

