Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.54

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 6055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $4,638,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

