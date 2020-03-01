Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.86

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 688789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.