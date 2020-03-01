Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.93

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 1351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

