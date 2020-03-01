FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.20

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 531676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 82,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

