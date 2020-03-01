360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.59

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 3753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.38 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 31.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. TT International lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588,260 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,107,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $10,969,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $9,770,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 810,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 619,606 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.