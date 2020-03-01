Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.82

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

