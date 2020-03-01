Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.70

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Intercorp Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.