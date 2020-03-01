Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.70

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.
Intercorp Financial Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.