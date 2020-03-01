Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 6034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 3,788.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $6,533,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

