Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.72

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 11463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.