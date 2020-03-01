Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.83

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.83 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 632385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

