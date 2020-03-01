Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.61

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 60919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

