National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.02

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 139810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $9,781,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 240,076 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $3,131,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

