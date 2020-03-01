Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.17

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 11989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Korn Ferry by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

