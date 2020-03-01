Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.82

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 106852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

