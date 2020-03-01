Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.11

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 116032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

