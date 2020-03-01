Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.57

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.57 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 20925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,753. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

