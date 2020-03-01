J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.19

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.19 and last traded at $102.48, with a volume of 32151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,504 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

