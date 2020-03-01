Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.39

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.39 and last traded at $84.97, with a volume of 53486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.
NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.
In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 228,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Northern Trust by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.