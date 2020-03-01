Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.39

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.39 and last traded at $84.97, with a volume of 53486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 228,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Northern Trust by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

