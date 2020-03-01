Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.09

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 280124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 268,159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

