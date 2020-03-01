National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.54

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.54 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 1280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

