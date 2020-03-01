Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.72

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 76910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

