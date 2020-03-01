Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.61

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 32703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after buying an additional 1,603,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,790,000 after buying an additional 693,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,232,000 after buying an additional 688,388 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 565,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,714,000 after buying an additional 491,147 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

