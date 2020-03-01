Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.85

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 386849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

