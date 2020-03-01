FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.80

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 10959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after buying an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $5,120,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

