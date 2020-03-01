Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.94

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.94 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 11760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

