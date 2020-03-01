First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.16

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 440678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

