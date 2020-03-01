Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.42

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.42 and last traded at $73.86, with a volume of 1510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,701.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

