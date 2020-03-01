BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.93

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.93 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 2129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

