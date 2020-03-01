Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.65

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 3956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Progress Software by 3,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 403,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after buying an additional 277,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.