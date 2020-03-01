First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.09

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 14342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

