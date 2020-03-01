Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.72

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $536.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,728 shares of company stock worth $653,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $8,012,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

