Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.35

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 30758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

AGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.