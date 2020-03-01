NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $382.25

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $382.25 and last traded at $385.99, with a volume of 2076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $398.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.53.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,052,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

