Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.01

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.01 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 1683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

