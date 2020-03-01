Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.35

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 1153102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

