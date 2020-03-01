Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.98

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 962008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.
In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
