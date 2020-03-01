Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.98

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 962008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

