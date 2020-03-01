Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.73

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 109678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $812.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

